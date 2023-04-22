Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.06 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Stories

