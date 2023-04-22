Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in AECOM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in AECOM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AECOM by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACM opened at $82.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ACM. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.