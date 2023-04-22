Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 88,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Eaton by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $162.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.