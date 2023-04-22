Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,648,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 892,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 518,324 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 289,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.12%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

