Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.18% of Accel Entertainment worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 559.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 93,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $851,196.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,630,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,980. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

ACEL opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $786.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.24. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

