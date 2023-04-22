PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PG&E by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

PG&E stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

