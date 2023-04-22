Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $55,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHB stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.