Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $230.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.98 and its 200-day moving average is $188.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.