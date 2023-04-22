Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 94 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.81.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $133.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.52.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.52%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

