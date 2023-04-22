Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $62.19 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 960,709 shares of company stock valued at $58,092,494. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.