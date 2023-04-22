Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

