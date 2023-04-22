Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,761 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 73,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 75,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

