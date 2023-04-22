Profund Advisors LLC Buys 339 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $256.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.