Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.

Shares of AIG opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

