Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FICO opened at $719.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $728.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $607.04.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

