Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Waste Management
In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Waste Management Price Performance
WM opened at $165.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.
Waste Management Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.
Waste Management Company Profile
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.
