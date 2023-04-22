Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $457,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $261.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

