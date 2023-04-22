Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $457,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $261.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.
Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.
About Becton, Dickinson and
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.