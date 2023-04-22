Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.99.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.