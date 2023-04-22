Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,435 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,113 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $81.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,992,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,600. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.