Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,474 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $5,966,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

