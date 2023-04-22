ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 374,231 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 374,231 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 5.5% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $121,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $320.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

