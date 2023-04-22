Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,113 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Articles

