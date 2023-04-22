Profund Advisors LLC Sells 488 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in UGI by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 57.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Stock Up 0.1 %

UGI stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $44.54.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

