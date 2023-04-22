Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Profund Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $320.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.