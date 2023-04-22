Bank of Montreal Can Buys 26,331 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FR opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.23%.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

