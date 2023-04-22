AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.
Insider Transactions at AutoZone
AutoZone Stock Performance
AZO stock opened at $2,681.41 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,502.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,445.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AutoZone Profile
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
Featured Stories
