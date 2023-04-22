AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Performance

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO stock opened at $2,681.41 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,502.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,445.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.