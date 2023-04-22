Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Price Performance

JinkoSolar stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.75%. Analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.