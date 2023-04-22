Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 653 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $452,162,000 after purchasing an additional 276,360 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 871,211 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,261,000 after buying an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.81 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

