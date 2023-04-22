Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,975 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PLD opened at $123.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $173.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

