Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $569,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $120,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 199.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 178.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,545,000 after buying an additional 2,058,147 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE SLB opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

