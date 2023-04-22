Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS opened at $68.37 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $82.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

