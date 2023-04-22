Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %
JNJ stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average of $166.96.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
