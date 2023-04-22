iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after acquiring an additional 733,494 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after buying an additional 438,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 504,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,183,000 after buying an additional 261,158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $90.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

