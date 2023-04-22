Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.85.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

