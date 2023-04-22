Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RRC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.26.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,514,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Range Resources by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

