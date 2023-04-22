Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.44 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

