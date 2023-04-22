The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $437.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $341.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

