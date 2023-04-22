JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $500.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $482.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.44. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

