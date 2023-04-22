Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,800.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,816.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,625.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,550.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,870,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,888.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

