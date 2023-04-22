Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 46,863 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.
Clarivate Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.06 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.
Clarivate Profile
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.
