Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.