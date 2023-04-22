ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $92.15 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.19.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.