Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 421 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,590,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after acquiring an additional 257,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,053,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,351,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $138.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

