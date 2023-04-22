Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,218 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 396.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 171,181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $884,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $7,781,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. Citigroup began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

