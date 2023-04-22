Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $881,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.