Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.24 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 236.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $68.92. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

