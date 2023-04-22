Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,087 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

