Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,403 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 33,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 48,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $137.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $140.29.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.