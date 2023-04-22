Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.9% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

