Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $15,307,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.